Deputies rescue 9-month-old baby from carjacked vehicle

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A nine-month-old baby is safe and reunited with their siblings and mother after the family was forced from their car at gunpoint.
The Pima County Sherriff's Department has arrested 25-year-old Fabian Garcia and 22-year-old Antonio Morales Jr. after leading deputies on a car chase through Tucson with a nine-month-old baby in the backseat.
JUST IN: Two suspects who lead PCSD on a car chase with a baby in the back seat have been identified. 25-year-old Fabian Garcia and 22-year-old Antonio Morales Jr. arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping. @kgun9 I'll have more at 5. pic.twitter.com/69Lm1zxqGB