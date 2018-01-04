Deputies rescue 9-month-old baby from carjacked vehicle

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A nine-month-old baby is safe and reunited with their siblings and mother after the family was forced from their car at gunpoint.

The Pima County Sherriff's Department has arrested 25-year-old Fabian Garcia and 22-year-old Antonio Morales Jr. after leading deputies on a car chase through Tucson with a nine-month-old baby in the backseat.

JUST IN: Two suspects who lead PCSD on a car chase with a baby in the back seat have been identified. 25-year-old Fabian Garcia and 22-year-old Antonio Morales Jr. arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping. @kgun9 I'll have more at 5. pic.twitter.com/69Lm1zxqGB — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) January 4, 2018



The Pima County Sherriff's Department says it happened so fast that the baby was left in the car during the chaotic scene at Pima Community College.

The car chase began at the 4600 block of West Calle Don Tomas on the Southside where PCSD says they received reports of a suspicious car in the neighborhood.

Cody Gress with PCSD says, "a deputy arrived on scene and made contact with two suspects who were taking license plates off of vehicles in the neighborhood which ended up in a vehicle pursuit."

The two suspects ditched the original car and carjacked the family's car from the parking lot of PCC.

An on-duty deputy saw the carjacking take place.

As the two suspects proceeded to leave the campus parking lot - they crashed into the deputy's vehicle.

The 9-month-old baby was in the backseat.

"Due to some damage and some blown tires to the carjacked vehicle it did come to a stop," says Gress.

The child is safe, and two suspects are in custody. No word yet what charges the two suspects will face.

