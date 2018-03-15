Deputies rescue hiker near Sierra Vista

Phil Villarreal
12:51 PM, Mar 15, 2018

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office rescued a hiker near Ramsey Canyon -- south of Sierra Vista --+ at 8 p.m. Wednesday

A 57-year-old man was lost on the Arizona Crest Trail. Ground and air crews coordinated the efforts.

Rescuers gave the man warm clothing, water and food and helped him hike back to the trailhead. He was not seriously injured.

 

 

