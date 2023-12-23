Deputies: Operation zoo keeper results in exotic animals rescued

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is adding zoo keeping to its end-of-the-year rescue list after busting a Sierra Vista residence for animal cruelty.

Sheriff Mark Dannels and Sergeant Ray McNeely say it happened off Highway 92 near the corner of East Glenn Road and South Turner Lane.

After someone made an "anonymous claim of animal cruelty and neglect," the two officials apparently found these neglected animals:



15 Patagonia mara

1 African crested porcupine

1 Capybara

1 Rooster

2 Cats

3 Quail

1 Rhea

According to the sheriff's office, a man claims "he and other family members lived out of town and checked on the animals frequently and provided food and water, however the animals were known to knock the water containers over."

Sheriff Dannels and Sgt. McNeely confirm the animals were "surrendered to the sheriff's office to allow for veterinary evaluation and more secure placement." Currently, the cats are up for adoption at the Tombstone Animal Shelter, 1037 S. Landin Park Way, Tombstone, Ariz. 85638, while the remaining 22 animals are in foster care.