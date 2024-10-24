Deputies, officers round up people with domestic violence warrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Before the sun rises, the Domestic Violence Task Force gathers at the Pima County Sheriff's Department. This year, in the domestic violence warrant sweep, the team has a list of 268 warrants out of the larger list of over 1,200 warrants.

The sweep is different than normal proceedings, Detective Mike Buglewicz said, because a judge was on standby ready to see offenders within an hour. Normally, Buglewicz said it would take hours before the offender could stand in front of a judge to get the case moving along.

"We’re trying to make sure that they will ultimately pay for their actions,” he said.

The sweep goes for two days with several law enforcement teams with 50 or so warrants, Buglewicz said.