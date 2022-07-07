Deputies looking for on-the-run Tucson man connected to fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is looking for Oscar Valencia, 40, who they consider "armed and dangerous."

Deputies said Thursday morning it all began Monday in the 3000 block of Aravaipa Drive in the Winkelman area after responding to a 911 call.

They found a 39-year-old male victim dead at the scene, along with a 38-year-old female victim who had gunshot wounds.

According to the department, Valencia was knew the female victim.

Witnesses say he drove off, heading southbound on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot, AZ license plate DDA1AXA.

Those witnesses describe him as "wearing all black clothing and a black hat."

Investigators are currently trying to figure what exactly happened.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480) 948-6377 if they see him or the Jeep.