Deputies looking for missing, vulnerable 72-year-old man

Last seen near Old Nogales Highway
Pedro Valenzuela Pima County Sheriffs Department.jpg
Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 16, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 72-year-old man who it considers vulnerable.

Public Information Officer Deputy R. Downing tells KGUN 9 Pedro Valenzuela was last seen near 10168 South Old Nogales Highway.

Valenzuela is described as the following:

  • 145 pounds
  • 5 feet, 7 inches
  • Grey haired
  • Brown eyed

Deputy Downing says he was last seen Sunday at 5:30 p.m. wearing a green flannel shirt, maroon pants, orange/red shoe and with an ID holder or badge around his neck.

