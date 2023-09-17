Deputies looking for missing, vulnerable 72-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 72-year-old man who it considers vulnerable.
Public Information Officer Deputy R. Downing tells KGUN 9 Pedro Valenzuela was last seen near 10168 South Old Nogales Highway.
Valenzuela is described as the following:
- 145 pounds
- 5 feet, 7 inches
- Grey haired
- Brown eyed
Deputy Downing says he was last seen Sunday at 5:30 p.m. wearing a green flannel shirt, maroon pants, orange/red shoe and with an ID holder or badge around his neck.
