Deputies look for serial cigarette thief

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who has stolen cigarettes from convenience stores on multiple occasions, stuffing cartons into a pillowcase.

Deputies say the man robbed the Circle K at 3393 W. Orange Grove Road on Jan. 31, as well as the Circle K at 2080 W. Ruthrauff Road on Feb. 7. Authorities believe the man is involved in other incidents as well.

The man accused of stealing the cigarettes is black and in his 20s or 30s. He is between 5-6 and 6 feet tall, with a medium build and short hair.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.