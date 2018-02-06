Deputies look for perfume thief

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say stole perfume from a drug store.

According to the department, the theft happened at 2:41 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Walgreen's at 313 W. Esparanza Blvd.

Deputies say a group of people -- several teens led by a man -- stole cosmetic items, including cologne and perfumes.

Police say the man is white or Hispanic and in his 40s or 50s and has gray facial hair.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.