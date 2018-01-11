Deputies look for man who stole $4K bike

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who they say stole a bike worth nearly $4,000.

According to the department, the man stole a Santa Cruz Hightower LT mountain bike from Oro Valley Bicycle, 4749 E. Sunrise, just after 3 p.m. Nov. 29.

Detectives believe the man stole another bicycle in Oro Valley.

The man is white, 5-9 or 5-10 and is in his 40s or 50s. He has reddish.gray hair and a goatee.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.