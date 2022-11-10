Deputies look for knife-wielding man who approached woman in Green Valley rec center shower

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a knife-wielding man who confronted a woman in the shower at a Green Valley-area recreation center.
According to the department, the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 W. Belltower Dr.
The man left the scene before deputies got there.
Authorities believe he is in his mid-20s with a husky build and 5'4" tall with dark, curly, shoulder-length hair.
Those with information should call 88-CRME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.