Deputies look for knife-wielding man who approached woman in Green Valley rec center shower

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a knife-wielding man who confronted a woman in the shower at a Green Valley-area recreation center.

According to the department, the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 W. Belltower Dr.

The man left the scene before deputies got there.

Authorities believe he is in his mid-20s with a husky build and 5'4" tall with dark, curly, shoulder-length hair.

Those with information should call 88-CRME.

