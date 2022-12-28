Deputies lead Christmas Day hiking rescue near Waterfall Canyon

OGDEN, Utah (KGUN) — A man and his dog are safely reunited, thanks to the heroic efforts of the Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team.

Deputies say it began Christmas Eve when a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon was hiking with his dog Nala. However, the two were separated from each other.

The man kept looking for Nala, but couldn't find her. Nala had to spend the night on the mountain by herself.

He soon went out Christmas morning to keep searching for Nala.

According to deputies, the man's family called in reporting him missing around 1 p.m. Christmas Day because they couldn't reach him on his cell phone.

Eventually, he got cell phone signal again and let people know he spotted Nala above a waterfall, but couldn't reach her.

The county's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team used a drone to keep an eye on Nala as search and rescue team members began tracking her down.

Nala was rescued with a few minor injuries, but is safe now with her owner.