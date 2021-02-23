Menu

Deputies investigating crash near Drexel Heights

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash near Drexel Heights Monday night.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 22:11:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash near Drexel Heights Monday night.

Deputies have closed Valencia Road between Caballo Road and Camino de la Tierra, PCSD says. Traffic delays are expected until further notice.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

No further information was immediately released.

