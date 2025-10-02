Deputies investigate shots fired into home, vehicles on Northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a home and several vehicles were hit by gunfire near Flowing Wells. Below is a video of the shooting, as well as video of what is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies responded just before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, near La Cholla and Ruthrauff after reports of shots being fired.

Investigators say a man got out of a vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male wearing black clothing, last seen leaving in a red or maroon four-door sedan with black wheels. Deputies say the car may have visible damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through 88-CRIME.