Deputies investigate report of shots fired on southwest side

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of shots fired on southwest side Sunday.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of shots fired on southwest side Sunday.

Deputies have responded to the area of 2000 block of West Irvington Place. PCSD says there are limited details on this incident.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

