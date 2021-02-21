Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies investigate crash on south side

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a crash on the south side Sunday morning.
south side.PNG
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-21 16:43:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a crash on the south side Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the intersection Bilby Road and Campbell Avenue, PCSD says The roadway has since reopened.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.