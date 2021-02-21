Deputies investigate crash on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a crash on the south side Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the intersection Bilby Road and Campbell Avenue, PCSD says The roadway has since reopened.
No further details were immediately released.
