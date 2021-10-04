Deputies investigate crash involving motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the crash near milepost 7 on Mt. Lemmon Highway, PCSD says. The road will be closed until further notice.
Collision on Mt. Lemmon Hwy. https://t.co/FDGF7HhRZP pic.twitter.com/IiQQ9ZNO0E— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 4, 2021
