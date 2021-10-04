Watch
Deputies investigate crash involving motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway

Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 22:01:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Mt. Lemmon Highway Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the crash near milepost 7 on Mt. Lemmon Highway, PCSD says. The road will be closed until further notice.

