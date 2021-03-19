PCSD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash at River and La Canada

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle at River Road and La Canada Drive Friday afternoon.
PCSD says an adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The roadways have been cleared.
No further details were immediately released.
Traffic Collision at River and La Canada https://t.co/lvio61XIFY pic.twitter.com/D79wglkX34— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 19, 2021