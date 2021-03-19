Menu

PCSD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash at River and La Canada

KGUN9 David Kasdan
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:04:21-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle at River Road and La Canada Drive Friday afternoon.

PCSD says an adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The roadways have been cleared.

No further details were immediately released.

