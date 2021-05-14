Deputies confront man making bomb claim in Queen Creek store

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man claiming to have an explosive device inside a Queen Creek Walmart was hospitalized after at least one Maricopa County sheriff's deputy opened fire during an encounter.

Local media outlets report that sheriff’s officials said the incident Thursday night ended when the man tried to run while deputies were talking with him and shots were fired.

The man’s identity wasn’t released and the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request Friday for additional information, including the man’s status and whether he actually had a device. According to witnesses, he had two plastic bottles and yelled that he had a bomb.

