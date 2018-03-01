Deputies clear Rio Rico HS threat rumors

RIO RICO, Ariz. - Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies investigated rumors of a social media threat made toward Rio Rico High School Thursday.

According to a message from superintendent David Verdugo posted on the school's Facebook page, deputies determined that no threat was made toward the school or its students.

Here is the full text of the post:

IMPORTANT . . .

To SCVUSD35 Parents,

In response to calls from parents inquiring about social media postings of potential threats of a school shooting at Rio Rico High School, the administration has been working closely with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in investigating these allegations.

In response to this, the Sheriff’s Office identified the source of the social media post and through their investigation determined that no threat against any of our children or schools has been made.

Please know that our school day will operate on a normal schedule today, Thursday, March 1. We will continue to be in contact with the Sheriff’s Office throughout the day should any new allegations surface. We will keep you informed of any new and relevant developments.

Law Enforcement agencies, our school, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office take safety concerns and threats very seriously. I want to thank the vigilant parents and our students who brought information forward and assisted with this investigation to keep our students and school safe. By working in partnership, students, staff, parents and police will continue providing safe and secure schools for everyone.

Superintendent David Verdugo

Para los padres de SCVUSD35,

En respuesta a las llamadas de los padres que preguntan sobre las posibles amenazas de un tiroteo escolar en la escuela secundaria Rio Rico, la administración ha estado trabajando estrechamente con la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Santa Cruz para investigar estas acusaciones.

En respuesta a esto, la Oficina del Sheriff identificó la fuente de la publicación en las redes sociales y a través de su investigación determinó que no existe una amenaza contra ninguno de nuestros niños o escuelas.

Tenga en cuenta que nuestro día escolar funcionará con un horario normal hoy, jueves 1 de marzo. Seguiremos en contacto con la Oficina del Sheriff durante todo el día en caso de que surjan nuevas denuncias. Lo mantendremos informado de cualquier desarrollo nuevo y relevante.

Las agencias de aplicación de la ley, nuestra escuela y la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Santa Cruz toman muy en serio las preocupaciones y amenazas de seguridad. Quiero agradecer a los padres vigilantes y a nuestros estudiantes que aportaron información y ayudaron con esta investigación para mantener seguros a nuestros estudiantes y la escuela. Al trabajar en asociación, los estudiantes, el personal, los padres y la policía continuarán proporcionando escuelas seguras para todos.

Superintendente David Verdugo