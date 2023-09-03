Deputies catch drive-by suspects shooting at each other

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking into people connected to drive-by shootings near East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road.

Public Information Officer Deputy Adam Schoonover tells KGUN 9 deputies first heard about shootings Friday night at about 8 p.m.

When they got to the neighborhood, he says multiple vehicles were spotted and people shooting at each other from within them.

This lead to detectives from the department's Robbery/Assault Team collecting evidence at different scenes and interviewing witnesses in order to figure out what exactly happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has knowledge about this, please call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 88CRIME.org.