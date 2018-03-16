Deputies arrest suspected SV drug traffickers

According to the office, deputies arrested 59-year-old Roman Salaiz and 63-year-old Linda Sue Snedden at a home in the 1100 block of Meadows Drive in Sierra Vista.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Sierra Vista suspects who allegedly were involved in drug trafficking.

Both are suspected of heroin meth and pot.

They were booked into Cochise County Jail.

