Deputies arrest suspected SV drug traffickers

TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Sierra Vista suspects who allegedly were involved in drug trafficking.

According to the office, deputies arrested 59-year-old Roman Salaiz and 63-year-old Linda Sue Snedden at a home in the 1100 block of Meadows Drive in Sierra Vista.

Both are suspected of heroin meth and pot.

They were booked into Cochise County Jail.