Deputies arrest son who allegedly fatally shot his 66-year-old mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking into what caused a man to apparently shoot his own mother.

Public Information Officer Deputy Marissa Hernandez confirms the department first heard word of a shooting a little before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

That report claimed someone was shot in the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way near the corner of West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Camino De Oeste.

Deputies say they arrived at a the residence to find 37-year-old Jonathan Hatmaker "at the front door holding a handgun."

Responding law enforcement reveal they then found 66-year-old Peggy Hatmaker with apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Deputy Hernandez, detectives identified Peggy's son Jonathan as the main suspect.

Authorities booked him into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He currently faces a first degree murder charge.