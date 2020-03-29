Deputies identify suspect who was throwing rocks at passing cars near northeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested an armed suspect who was reported to be throwing rocks at cars near Catalina Foothills Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a man throwing rocks at passing cars in the area Sabino Canyon and Old Sabino Canyon roads, according PCSD.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a man who was armed with what PCSD say appeared to be a knife.

PCSD has identified the man as 35-year-old Victor Edward Carillo.

During a use of force encountering Carillo a deputy fired his handgun.

Carillo was not struck, and was shortly arrested after.

He was booked in into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

Carillo has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, and a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.