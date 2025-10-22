Department of Forestry and Fire Management grant promotes green spaces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has announced their Green Campus Grant application period is open now through November 13th. Part of their Community Challenge Grants program, this grant is intended to promote green spaces, and no match is required for funding. The program aims to fund projects that might not otherwise be funded through existing budgets.

The theme is "Native trees in education, function, design, and use on K-12 school, healthcare, and faith-based institution campuses."

Urban & Community Forestry Green Campus Grants are awarded through this program and encourage citizen involvement in creating and supporting long-term and sustainable urban and community forestry programs at the local level.

All projects selected for funding will need to be completed within one year, and a final project presentation is required at the annual Grantee Showcase held in fall.

Local and tribal governments, non-profit organizations with 501(c)3 status, including faith-based institutions and health care facilities operated as a 501(c)3, and public educational institutions qualify. For-profit companies and individuals are not eligible, but citizen groups may work with or through an eligible organization.

Last year's grantees included Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, Watershed Management Group, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and the University of Arizona.

For more information on the grant application process or questions about DFFM's Urban and Community Forestry Program, click here to visit their Website or email Madeline Burton at mburton@dffm.az.gov.

