Dental group no longer supporting Gosar, a former dentist

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional field hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 about impeachment hearings. The first letter of each tweet spelled out would read, "Epstein didn't kill himself." (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Paul Gosar
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jul 21, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The American Dental Association says it’s no longer backing six-term U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who worked previously as a dentist.

The Arizona Republic reports that the organization’s board of trustees determined that the American Dental Political Action Committee should suspend future contributions to Gosar. Gosar brushed off the ADA’s decision, which was first reported by Vice News.

The ADA decision follows a pressure campaign led by several of Gosar’s siblings who have called the former dentist an extremist who helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and have urged people to vote for his Democratic opponents since 2018.

