TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - Dennis Quaid will serve as grand marshal of Tombstone's Doc Holli-Days parade in August, organizers say.

According to the event's Facebook page, Quaid will take part in the Aug. 11 ceremonies.

Quaid played Doc Holiday in the 1994 film "Wyat Earp."

Landing Quaid is the second consecutive year, after landing Val Kilmer as the grand marshal in 2017.