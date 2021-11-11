Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats say they will introduce a House resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, say Gosar’s posting “goes beyond the pale” and call it a “clear cut case for censure.”

They will introduce the resolution Friday. Gosar, of Arizona, says the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Ocasio-Cortez called Gosar “creepy."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

