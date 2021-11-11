Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Ten House Democrats say they will introduce a House resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. AP photo.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 08:39:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats say they will introduce a House resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, say Gosar’s posting “goes beyond the pale” and call it a “clear cut case for censure.”

They will introduce the resolution Friday. Gosar, of Arizona, says the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Ocasio-Cortez called Gosar “creepy."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!