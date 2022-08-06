Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election.

The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.

The number of Senators per party is so close, whether the Arizona Senate seat stays with Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly or flips to Republican challenger Blake Masters could decide which party holds the majority—and the power in the U.S. Senate.

Candidates often speak through surrogates. In this case Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was speaking for Mark Kelly and against Blake Masters. She describes Mark Kelly as a pragmatic Senator who will cross party lines to get Arizonans what they need—and called Blake Masters’s views dangerous and out of touch.

"He speaks favorably about Nazi leaders. He has said that black people are to blame for gun violence. He has called the gender pay gap fake saying that women make less money because men are the only ones who have dangerous jobs.”

Masters campaign sent a statement saying that because he quoted someone in an old article does not mean he supports their views and he cites FBI stats to support his claim that blacks are more involved in gun violence.

At almost the same time Friday morning Arizona Democrats, and the Masters campaign released competing videos, with the Democrats quoting Masters statements it describes as dangerous, while the Masters video cited prices and crime, and showed Masters in a family atmosphere.

When we asked the Masters campaign to comment on Kelly, his opponent, a campaign representative said the campaign wanted to run a statement about Romero instead, criticizing crime and homelessness in her time as mayor. Masters described Tucson as his home town and said in part, “I am tired of Low IQ activist Democrats like Mayor Romero running our cities into the ground. She should spend less time parroting the Party line, and more time filling potholes.”

Romero says she’d like to see fewer insults and more working together.

