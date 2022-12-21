Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Tucson International Airport prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.

A spokesperson from Tucson International Airport (TIA) told KGUN 9 Wednesday that so far, a few delays have interrupted air travel. As of 2:20 p.m., about four departing afternoon flights are still experiencing delays.

TIA has dealt with about 25 delays so far Wednesday, and two cancellations across arriving and departing flights.

View the status of arriving and departing flights at the Tucson International Airport's flight status webpage.

TIA is also advising passengers to arrive with extra time, and to keep an eye on updates directly from their airlines, some of which are offering waivers for rebooked flights:



If you're flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for your holiday travel, the looming winter storm expected to sweep much of the country this week is having a larger impact.

As of 2:20 p.m., 168 flights out of Sky Harbor had been delayed and 19 flights had been cancelled outright.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow.

The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades, if you're traveling away from Southern Arizona—locally, expect more mild-to-warm temperatures.

Authorities are urging people to postpone travel plans if possible.

Still, the Transportation Safety Administration expects Thursday and Dec. 30 to be the busiest days at U.S. airports, with traffic expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.