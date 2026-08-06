Del Lago Golf Club set to close its doors

Del Lago Golf, the club and course that serves as the centerpiece for the master-planned community Rancho del Lago, in Vail, is closing its doors, according to a statement issued by its owners.

The statement said the decision was not made lightly.

"For years, we have worked diligently to preserve the golf course while investing significant time and financial resources in an effort to maintain operations," it said. "Unfortunately, due to rising costs and decreasing demand, it is no longer feasible to continue operating the course."

The statement said the golf course will continue normal operations through August 9.