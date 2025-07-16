Deja Foxx presumably loses Congressional District 7 Democratic primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday Deja Foxx hosted a watch party at Zerai’s International Bar for the Congressional District 7 Democratic primary.

Foxx did a live stream with her supporters before appearing in person around 8:30pm. Overall there were about 60 people at the watch party.

“We need people who understand the culture of the places that they live. They need to understand the neighborhoods that they grow up in. They need to stop looking at statistics. She is a lived experience,” Jim Pulvera, a supporter at her party, said.

She has highlighted her work as a pro-choice activist and often highlights her background living in section eight housing as she was raised by a single mom who relied on Medicaid and food stamps.

During her speech she talked about the positivity that her campaign made on Arizona.

“Being a change maker isn’t a job title, okay? It’s a through line. It’s what each of you does when you volunteer, when you do the right thing and you’re a neighbor,” Foxx said.

The election polling results heavily favored Grijalva. After Foxx’s speech and the first election results drop, Foxx left her watch party.

“I want to close by saying this, that not every candidate and not every campaign gets to say that the world was better because they ran, but we do,” she said during her speech.

KGUN 9’s Andrew Christiansen requested an interview with Foxx but she declined. She also declined all other media interviews.