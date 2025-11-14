Defense contractor Vanquish Air relocating headquarters to Sierra Vista

Aerospace and defense contractor Vanquish Air has announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Sierra Vista Municipal Airport.

The move will bring more than 100 jobs to the area, including aviation technicians, pilots, operations staff and administrative personnel, as well as a 52,000-square-foot fixed-wing hangar.

Vanquish Air said in a joint news release with the city that the project will generate more than $500,000 in direct economic activity in Sierra Vista and more than $15 million over the course of 15 years.

“As we expand our operations, Sierra Vista offers the right combination of airfield infrastructure, workforce, and community support,” Don Carter, President and CEO of Vanquish Air, said in a news release. “We’re committed to building here for the long term—creating skilled jobs, investing in facilities, and contributing to the region’s economic growth.”

Vanquish Air was founded in 2021 and provides aviation support, logistics and specialized flight operations for defense, government and commercial clients.