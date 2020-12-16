Dedication set for memorial to victims of Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Jan. 8 dedication ceremony is planned for a memorial to victims of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left left six people dead and then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and others injured.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony on the shooting’s 10-year anniversary will not be open to the public but Pima County officials said several local television stations are expected to broadcast the ceremony and it will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page.

The memorial in downtown Tucson was created for the victims, survivors and emergency personnel who responded to the shooting. It occurred as Giffords held a meet-and-greet event.

