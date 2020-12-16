Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Dedication set for memorial to victims of Tucson shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Bill to approve Jan. 8 memorial moves forward
Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 08:28:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Jan. 8 dedication ceremony is planned for a memorial to victims of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left left six people dead and then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and others injured.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony on the shooting’s 10-year anniversary will not be open to the public but Pima County officials said several local television stations are expected to broadcast the ceremony and it will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page.

The memorial in downtown Tucson was created for the victims, survivors and emergency personnel who responded to the shooting. It occurred as Giffords held a meet-and-greet event.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7