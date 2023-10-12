Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Decision not to charge CBP agent raises questions in Mattia family shooting case

gavel court law legal
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
gavel court law legal
Posted at 9:38 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 00:38:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The government's recent decision not to prosecute against U.S. Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Raymond Mattia has left the Mattia family with more questions than answers.

Raymond's family and their legal team met with U.S. Attorney's Office representatives to learn about the investigation of the officers who shot and killed Raymond but received little information.

The government declined to reveal why the officers fired 38 shots and which agencies they worked for.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office acknowledged that the Border Patrol agents made statements to the FBI, but they refused to reveal the details of those statements. And they further refused to answer the family’s questions stating that the meeting was not the appropriate time," according to a San Diego-based attorney representing the Mattia family, Ryan Stitt.

The lack of transparency and compassion has prompted the Mattia family to file a civil lawsuit to seek answers and justice for their beloved Raymond.

This case highlights concerns about law enforcement accountability and the need for greater transparency in such situations.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!