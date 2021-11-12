Debris fire ignites at Evergreen Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire is working to put out the flames at a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle.

TFD tweeted video of the flames Friday just before 4 a.m..

Crews say no buildings are involved but there is heavy smoke in the area.

Fire crews are on scene of a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle. There are no structures involved but it is producing a lot of smoke in the area. Heavy equipment will be needed to move the pile around in addition to a lot of H2O #TFD pic.twitter.com/NEwzyOOwo4 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 12, 2021

----

