Debris fire ignites at Evergreen Cemetery

Tucson Fire Dept.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Nov 12, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire is working to put out the flames at a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle.

TFD tweeted video of the flames Friday just before 4 a.m..

Crews say no buildings are involved but there is heavy smoke in the area.

