Debris fire ignites at Evergreen Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire is working to put out the flames at a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle.
TFD tweeted video of the flames Friday just before 4 a.m..
Crews say no buildings are involved but there is heavy smoke in the area.
Fire crews are on scene of a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle. There are no structures involved but it is producing a lot of smoke in the area. Heavy equipment will be needed to move the pile around in addition to a lot of H2O #TFD pic.twitter.com/NEwzyOOwo4— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 12, 2021
