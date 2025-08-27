Debate: Arizona's Congressional District 7 (CD7) | Adelita Grijalva, Daniel Butierez

A general election debate for Arizona's Congressional District 7 (CD7) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. MST, at the Arizona Public Media (AZPM) studios in Tucson.

This debate is presented by the Arizona Media Association and Clean Elections, and is part of a series of debates for the special election to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of Representative Raúl Grijalva.

The candidates participating in this general election debate are:

Adelita Grijalva (Democrat)

Daniel Butierez (Republican)

The Special General Election for CD7 will take place on Sept. 23. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 25. Early voting begins on Aug. 27, and early ballots will be mailed to residents on the same day.

