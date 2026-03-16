Death of pickup truck passenger leads to arrest of Patagonia man

A 52-year-old Patagonia man was arrested on March 9 in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man north of Oro Valley last September.

According to a social media post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Jack Crawford was driving a pickup truck on State Route 77 near Golder Ranch Road, when a passenger sitting in the back of the truck fell from the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Michael Stewart, died from his injuries, the post said.

DPS detectives determined Crawford never stopped to help Stewart and never contacted law enforcement about the incident. Stewart was found on the side of the road by passing motorists.

Detectives identified Crawford as a suspect in the incident and arrested him in Patagonia without incident.