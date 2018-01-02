Deadly wreck shuts down SB I-19

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A deadly wreck on Interstate 19 caused authorities to shut down southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the wreck happened hear San Xavier at 7:33 a.m. An SUV traveling northbound rolled over into the median, ejecting several occupants.

A man and woman died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

A helicopter was dispatched to transport a woman and three children who were injured.