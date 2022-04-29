Deadly wreck shuts down northbound Oracle at Panorama

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Oracle Road was shut down at Panorama Road Friday due to a deadly crash.

*CLOSURE*



State Route 77 (Oracle Road) northbound in Tucson IS CLOSED due to a crash at milepost 74 (Panorama Road).



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #SR77 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nLWIFkwHS3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 29, 2022

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person died, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no timetable for the road to reopen.

