Deadly wreck shuts down northbound Oracle at Panorama

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Oracle Road was shut down at Panorama Road Friday due to a deadly crash.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 29, 2022
State Route 77 (Oracle Road) northbound in Tucson IS CLOSED due to a crash at milepost 74 (Panorama Road).
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #SR77 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/nLWIFkwHS3
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person died, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no timetable for the road to reopen.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.