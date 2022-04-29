Watch
Deadly wreck shuts down northbound Oracle at Panorama

Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 12:26:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Oracle Road was shut down at Panorama Road Friday due to a deadly crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person died, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no timetable for the road to reopen.

