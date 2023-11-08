Deadly, Southside officer-involved shooting claims life of 'man in crisis'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday, Oct. 26 around 9:30 p.m., an emergency call brought police to a residence near West Bilby and South Missiondale roads.

Reports of an "armed man in crisis" escalated when he fired shots into the air.

As officers from the Tucson Police Department arrived, they reported finding a man in the front yard of the residence.

Responding officers engaged, and in the exchange of gunfire, a 43-year-old man, Matthew Salinas, was fatally shot.

Police confirm one else was physically hurt in the shooting.