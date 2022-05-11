Watch
Deadly single vehicle rollover in Sierra Vista

Mariah Montano SVNN
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a single vehicle rollover near the intersection of via Lantana and Kachina Trail.

The incident occurred around 1:41 p.m. involving a black 1971 Mach 1 Ford Mustang that crashed through a wall and was on its side with major damage.

Fire and medical crews began extracting the driver from the car, and discovered the driver was dead.

According to SVPD, the car was traveling east on Kachina Trail when the driver lost control and crashed into a block wall before rolling over.

The incident is under investigation.

