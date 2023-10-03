Deadly shooting near downtown, suspected domestic violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Oct. 1, at 1:45 a.m., Tucson police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on West Elm Street, east of 9th Avenue.

As officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old female, who had called 911.

The female was identified as Wanda Ieisha Wallace.

Officers also found an unresponsive man, with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

He was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Johnson. Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives discovered that Johnson and Wallace were in an intimate relationship and had a history of domestic violence.

It's believed a confrontation occurred, leading to Wallace shooting Johnson.

She fled, called 911 to report the shooting and was taken to the hospital for injuries consistent with assault.

While no homicide charges were filed, Wallace may face charges of Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.