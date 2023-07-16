Deadly shooting at 36th Street and Campbell Avenue

Watch Now
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a man who was shot on the corner of 36th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 01:09:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a man who was shot on the corner of 36th Street and Campbell Avenue.

A public information officer tells KGUN 9 police were called to the scene after they heard reports of a shooting late Saturday evening.

The officer confirms they found a man who had deadly gunshot wounds.

According to the public information officer, emergency crews took the man to a local hospital.

No suspects are identified, and the investigation is still underway.

