Deadly shooting at 36th Street and Campbell Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a man who was shot on the corner of 36th Street and Campbell Avenue.

A public information officer tells KGUN 9 police were called to the scene after they heard reports of a shooting late Saturday evening.

Circle K on 36th and Campbell looks like cops just picked up a body up from the floor.. @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/CKFDDDT8ps — 😈♊️ (@LizbettXO) July 16, 2023

The officer confirms they found a man who had deadly gunshot wounds.

According to the public information officer, emergency crews took the man to a local hospital.

@whatsuptucson multiple police at circle k on 36th and Campbell. Closed off with yellow tape and crime seen unit 👀 — Laiza Encinas (@laizamilaya) July 16, 2023

No suspects are identified, and the investigation is still underway.

