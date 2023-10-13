Deadly robbery 'gone wrong' in Midtown, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were shot and killed Thursday night, and the Tucson Police Homicide Detectives are calling it a robbery "gone wrong."

The Public Safety Communications Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at 3055 North Tyndall Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

As officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified as:



26-year-old Daniel Alfredo Cortez-Arguelles

41-year-old Vicente Apodaca

Their families were located and notified of their passing.

Officers spoke to the two men who had called 911 after securing the area.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Apodaca and Cortez approached the two guys in the parking lot while keeping their faces hidden and made an effort to rob them while holding a gun.

The two men each pulled out a pistol and fired at Cortez and Apodaca. The two males dialed 911 right away and spoke with officers on the site.

Investigation remains ongoing.