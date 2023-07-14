Police: Driver returns after hitting and killing man near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to a call regarding a man down in the area of South Nogales Highway and East Felix Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday just after 8 p.m.

As deputies arrived, they found a dead man lying on the edge of the roadway.

They say the man was hit by a car.

Responding crews identified the man as 47-year-old Johnny Laurelez.

Authorities say the responsible vehicle and driver left the area at first.

According to the PCSD, Laurelez had been walking southbound on Nogales Highway, when he was hit by a southbound car.

About an hour after deputies were called to the scene, 50-year-old Johnny Badilla came back and confessed he had hit a person or animal in this area.

Badilla did not stop, but instead continued home before returning to the scene.

Deputies went to Badilla’s residence and located his vehicle, which had damage consistent with this crash.

Badilla was arrested and charged with failing to stop and remain at an accident involving death.

This investigation remains ongoing.