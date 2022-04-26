Deadly pedestrian crash involving impaired driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a pedestrian collision on April 24, 2022 around 8:15 p.m.

According to TPD, the collision occurred on the 7100 block of East Tanque Verde Road.

After investigating, TPD says the pedestrian was trying to cross Tanque Verde Road from south to north when a silver 2002 Toyota Prius struck her.

The driver immediately stopped and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Tucson Fire Department transported the pedestrian to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, who has been identified as 51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters.

During the investigation, officers were notified that Waters died. Next of kin has been notified.

According to the DUI Unit, the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

Investigation is still active.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

