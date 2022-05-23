Deadly motorcycle crash near Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash near Speedway on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the mid-town intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard, between North Country Club Road and North Alvernon way.
According to TPD, the motorcyclist, yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver remained on the scene and the investigation is active.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
