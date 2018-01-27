Deadly hit and run on Southside

TUCON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that took place early Friday morning.

Police say it happened on the eastside just after midnight near East Broadway Boulevard and South Gollob Road. When TPD and Tucson Fire got there, they say an adult woman was lying in the eastbound road.

Witnesses were giving first aid to the victim when TFD got there and took over medical treatment.

Shortly after police arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit say the car involved left the scene before witnesses or first responders got there.

Detectives were able to identify the woman and learned that she was walking to a friend's house just before the crash. They say evidence left behind leads them to believe the car involved is a 2011 to 2016 Jeep Compass or Dodge Journey. The car should have extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88 crime.