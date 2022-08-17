Deadly hit-and-run involving a 77-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident took place on Monday, Aug. 15 around 8 p.m. at East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue.

TFD took the female pedestrian to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As officers were waiting at the hospital, they were notified of the pedestrian's death.

The pedestrian was identified as 77-year-old Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual. Next of kin has been notified.

The car that hit Lual fled from the scene.

According to TPD, Lual was crossing Pima Street from north to south.

She was at Catalina Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk with no roadway lighting in the area while she wore dark clothing.

Detectives believe she was hit by a car that was traveling eastbound in the curb lane.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.