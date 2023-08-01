One dead in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a deadly crash involving a black 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 24 around 5 a.m. on East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road.

Prior to officers arriving at scene, the driver left.

Both the motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were evaluated by the TFD.

The passenger, a man, was taken to the Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Eric Ray Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

According to the TPD, the car was trying to make a left turn from eastbound East Valencia Road onto northbound South Craycroft Road when it crashed with the motorcycle that was traveling westbound on East Valencia Road.

Officers say Martinez was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, had a suspended driver's license, and did not have a proper motorcycle endorsement.

Martinez also had drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, however, it is unknown if he had any alcohol and/or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.